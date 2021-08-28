DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $38.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

