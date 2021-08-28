Dover Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,859 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the typical volume of 412 call options.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.