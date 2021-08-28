Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $92.05

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.05, but opened at $87.11. Doximity shares last traded at $88.78, with a volume of 3,482 shares traded.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

