Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $419.47

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.47 ($5.48) and traded as low as GBX 408.40 ($5.34). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 412.40 ($5.39), with a volume of 439,852 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.