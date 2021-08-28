DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.28.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.