Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.41.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

