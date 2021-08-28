DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.74 ($50.28).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.68 ($41.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €39.66. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.84 ($49.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

