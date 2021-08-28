Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.50 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.90.

DND stock opened at C$46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$19.42 and a twelve month high of C$53.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -40.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.84.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

