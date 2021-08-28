eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.

EBAY stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

