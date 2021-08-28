Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.