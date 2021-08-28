ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

ECP Emerging Growth Company Profile

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small and mid-cap growth companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

