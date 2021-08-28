Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 51,428 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

