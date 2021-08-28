Efinity Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

