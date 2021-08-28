Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,452,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMED traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 3,953,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.46.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

