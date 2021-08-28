Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $229.03 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $229.03 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 287.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,893,818,351 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.