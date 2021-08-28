Emercoin Hits Market Cap of $3.33 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $23,968.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,951,001 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

