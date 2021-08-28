Emergent BioSolutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,160 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS opened at $64.16 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.