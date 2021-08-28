Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.87 and last traded at $77.54. Approximately 719,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 612,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.09.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.