Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after buying an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 328,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 300,917 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

