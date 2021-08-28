ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Lou Basenese Sells 45,000 Shares

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NDRA opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

