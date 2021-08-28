Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$10.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

