Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Energizer by 59.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

