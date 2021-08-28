Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post $32.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.49 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $12.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $129.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $134.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.57 million, with estimates ranging from $160.16 million to $166.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $495.89 million and a P/E ratio of -13.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

