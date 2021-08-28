Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $107,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 47,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,435,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $110.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $112.17.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

