Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $140,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $119.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

