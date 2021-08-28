Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,003,006 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $127,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $4,482,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

