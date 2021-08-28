Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 208,674 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,674 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $166,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,361,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after buying an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $54.02 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

