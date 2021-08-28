Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $120,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after acquiring an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $104.04.

