Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

