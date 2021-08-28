ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 454.0% in August

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 454.0% from the July 29th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About ERYTECH Pharma
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
