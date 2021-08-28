ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 454.0% in August

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 454.0% from the July 29th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.57. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.