Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,930,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

