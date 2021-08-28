Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.49. 30,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,256. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $348.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

