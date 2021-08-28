Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,071 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The firm has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

