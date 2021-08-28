Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in GrafTech International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $11.26. 1,803,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

