Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 5,493,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

