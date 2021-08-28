Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EUXTF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of EUXTF opened at $115.00 on Friday. Euronext has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $122.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.07.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

