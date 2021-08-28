Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 23,822 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 330.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $196,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.