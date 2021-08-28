Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $7,315,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141,989 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.85 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

