Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,821,000 after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in 3M by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 32,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $195.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.21. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

