Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $237,901 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

