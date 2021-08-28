Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $237,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

