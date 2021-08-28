Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AQUA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 1,110,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,876. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,772 shares of company stock worth $5,789,766. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

