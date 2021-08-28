Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,383 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 551,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 89,520 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 138,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 195,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.