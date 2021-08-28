Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,385 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. 188,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

