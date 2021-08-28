Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $221.43. 1,923,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

