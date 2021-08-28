Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,270 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $266.53. 7,948,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.