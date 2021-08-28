Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 378,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.75 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76.

