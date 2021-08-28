Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 278.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

