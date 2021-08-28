Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $46,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $261.84 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.