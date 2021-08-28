Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

